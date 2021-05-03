Piper Sandler Comments on CME Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

Shares of CME opened at $201.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after buying an additional 1,280,576 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after buying an additional 843,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CME Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

