Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.