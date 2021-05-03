Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,933,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.23.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.