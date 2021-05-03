PFG Advisors Purchases New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,040,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in General Mills by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in General Mills by 25.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

GIS opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

