PFG Advisors Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,417 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,229,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after acquiring an additional 340,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

ANGL opened at $32.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

