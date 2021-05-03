PFG Advisors Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

PFG Advisors raised its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORT. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,272,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $19.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.60.

