PFG Advisors Buys 14,326 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

