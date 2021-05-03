PFG Advisors Acquires 3,554 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

PFG Advisors raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 418,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 111,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $36.18.

