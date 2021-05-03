Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in April

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.8 days.
Shares of PXPHF remained flat at $$11.78 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. Pexip Holding ASA has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $12.23.
About Pexip Holding ASA
