PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PETS traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Separately, Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.