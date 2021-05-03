Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sensus Healthcare worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

NASDAQ SRTS remained flat at $$3.85 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,659. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

