Perkins Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,750 shares during the period. Akoustis Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKTS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,410,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 428,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,948 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.32. 30,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,185. The company has a market capitalization of $437.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

