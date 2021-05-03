Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.75. 75,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,158. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.18 and its 200-day moving average is $182.11. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $106.10 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

