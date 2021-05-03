Perkins Capital Management Inc. Invests $530,000 in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ANI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.54. 304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,471. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $40.78.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

