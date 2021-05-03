Perkins Capital Management Inc. Acquires 573 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 92,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 96,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 935,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,583,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

