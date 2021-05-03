PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $144.16 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

