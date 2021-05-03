PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Boosted by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $9,522,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 211,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.76. 137,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,168. The company has a market cap of $201.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.