Peoples Financial Services Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

PFIS stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,899. The company has a market capitalization of $315.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 25.36%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Sandra Bodnyk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.48 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $198,134. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.