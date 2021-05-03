Penta (PNT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Penta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Penta has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Penta has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $168,497.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00069613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00072927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.44 or 0.00893553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,538.49 or 0.09545827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00098933 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00046488 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

