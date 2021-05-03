PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 472,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,751 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2,005.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

