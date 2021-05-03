Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. On average, analysts expect Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.00. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

