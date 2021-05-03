Penn Virginia (PVAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. On average, analysts expect Penn Virginia to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $208.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

