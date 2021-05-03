PegNet (PEG) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. PegNet has a market cap of $750,824.99 and $1,904.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00063893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00276103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $664.60 or 0.01148411 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00026652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.08 or 0.00713788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,821.13 or 0.99912802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

