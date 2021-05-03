Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.87.

Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.80. The firm has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

