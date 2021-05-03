Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 764 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.24. 2,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,802. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.