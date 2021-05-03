Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

MRK traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.29. 278,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,741,203. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.47. The company has a market cap of $190.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

