Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 25,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 202,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,843,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

