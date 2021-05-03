Park-Ohio (PKOH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, analysts expect Park-Ohio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $36.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $456.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.87 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

