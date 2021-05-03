Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of PRTK opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

