Parallel Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 149.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 160,759 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 179,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,709,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,370,000 after purchasing an additional 44,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,499 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,077,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.