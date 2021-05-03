Parallel Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $351,057,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,408,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MSCI by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,962,000 after purchasing an additional 74,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MSCI by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

NYSE:MSCI opened at $485.77 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $495.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.14.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.