Parallel Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $1,384,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,450,629. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $634,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,623,828.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,057,125 shares of company stock valued at $196,249,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Truist began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.68.

DDOG stock opened at $85.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,858.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

