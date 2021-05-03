Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,085,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $138.31 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

THG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

