Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

