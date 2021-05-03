Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 594 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $351,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $78.09 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $79.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45.

