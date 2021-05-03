Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Pritchard Capital lowered their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $204.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.76 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

