Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Update

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,300 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the March 31st total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Panasonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

PCRFY opened at $11.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. Panasonic has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.37 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

