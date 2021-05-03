Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Update

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,300 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the March 31st total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Panasonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
PCRFY opened at $11.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. Panasonic has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92.
Panasonic Company Profile
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
