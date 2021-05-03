PAC Global 24 Hour Volume Reaches $359,131.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.17 or 0.00183385 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.