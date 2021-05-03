Oxygen Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.71 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for $3.19 or 0.00005482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $160.24 million and $4.71 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011533 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

