Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

OXSQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Oxford Square Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $245.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 89.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 49,937 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 99.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138,745 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

