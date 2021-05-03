Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $135.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OC. Truist raised their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.24.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $96.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.14.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $2,560,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 57.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $357,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

