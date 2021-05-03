Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.26 Million

Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will post $271.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $266.30 million to $273.90 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $385.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OUT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

NYSE OUT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. 8,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,367,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,539,000 after purchasing an additional 126,933 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,641 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,751,000 after buying an additional 2,589,077 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $38,583,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.