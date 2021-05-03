Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,632,000 after acquiring an additional 383,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,328,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after buying an additional 455,641 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

