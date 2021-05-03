Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.520-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $448.85 million.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,195. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $873.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

