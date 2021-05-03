Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) in a research report report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Sunday.

OTCMKTS DOGEF opened at $148.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.06. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $100.50 and a one year high of $226.79.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

