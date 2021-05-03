Ormat Technologies (ORA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORA stock opened at $72.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

