Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Up to $22.36

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.36, but opened at $23.15. Organogenesis shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 5,515 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -392.83 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $1,461,646.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 754.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.