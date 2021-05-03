Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Core-Mark by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

CORE stock opened at $42.56 on Monday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

