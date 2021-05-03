Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

VSTO stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

