Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of MDRX opened at $15.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDRX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

